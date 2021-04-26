Gourmet Galaxy Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003472 BTC on popular exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00065274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00060334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.27 or 0.00742836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.20 or 0.07887344 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

