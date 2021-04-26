Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Graco in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $77.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Graco by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 303,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in Graco by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 55,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,632 shares of company stock worth $10,457,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.