Gradient Investments LLC Has $28.21 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,011,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,172.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

