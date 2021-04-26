Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GROUF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.