Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China Buys 1,691,806 Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 1,691,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $5,836,730.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ONCS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. 7,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,603. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $189.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ONCS. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

