Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $27.08 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $27,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.