Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.29% of Granite Construction worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Granite Construction by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at $308,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $41.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

GVA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

