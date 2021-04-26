Graviocoin (GIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $676.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $676.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.40 or 0.00454979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

