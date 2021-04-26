GravityCoin (GXX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $299.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 84.6% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $120,409.59 and approximately $299.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00280902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.97 or 0.01006586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00724532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,834.35 or 0.99801274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,585,190 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

