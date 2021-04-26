Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gray Television worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 358.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,833 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 235.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,517 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 51.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GTN. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE GTN opened at $20.31 on Monday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.