Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to post sales of $51.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.74 million to $52.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $51.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $206.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.52 million to $206.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $206.58 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $206.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.16 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $768.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

