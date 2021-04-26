Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post $117.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.71 million to $122.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $101.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $477.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.15 million to $490.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $473.45 million, with estimates ranging from $444.62 million to $504.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

