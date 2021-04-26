Green Plains (GPRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

