Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will report sales of $619.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640.20 million and the lowest is $599.00 million. Green Plains reported sales of $632.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

