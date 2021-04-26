Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Shares Down 0.3%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

