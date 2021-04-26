Gridcoin (GRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,788.00

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $29,788.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 445,911,748 coins and its circulating supply is 415,258,715 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Gridcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

