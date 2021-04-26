Grin Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $67.10 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,387.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.78 or 0.04626177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.00454075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $827.92 or 0.01550780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.00738262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.05 or 0.00487098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00059852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.82 or 0.00413621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 71,570,160 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.