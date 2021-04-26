Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CAO Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.52. 1,057,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,912. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

