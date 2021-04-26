Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $4,021,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S. Macgregor Jr. Read also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 48,598 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $2,171,844.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.52. 1,057,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,912. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 14.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 496,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,684 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 35.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.