Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Down 2.9%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.98 and last traded at $39.05. 8,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 915,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,757 shares of company stock worth $14,167,164. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.