Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.25 Million

Analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report $228.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.71 million. Groupon reported sales of $374.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $960.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $949.99 million to $971.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $979.25 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $343.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.81 million.

GRPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $45.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

