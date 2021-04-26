(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for (GRT.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get (GRT.TO) alerts:

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$1.83. The firm had revenue of C$93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.00 million.

(GRT.TO) has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for (GRT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GRT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.