Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,736 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Guardant Health worth $53,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $158.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.42. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 76,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $12,207,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,530,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,606,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $8,552,890.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,906,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,338,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 879,342 shares of company stock worth $138,898,901. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

