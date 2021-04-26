Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Insider Guardian Capital Group Limited Buys 27,216 Shares

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 27,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$843,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,369 shares in the company, valued at C$3,049,439.

Guardian Capital Group Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 1,100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,553.97.

On Friday, April 16th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 67,553 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,111,031.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 300 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,003.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 200 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,178.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 500 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 1,100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.50 per share, with a total value of C$32,454.18.

On Monday, March 29th, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 26,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.60 per share, with a total value of C$781,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 21,250 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.90 per share, with a total value of C$635,375.00.

Shares of GCG stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$31.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$18.50 and a 12 month high of C$32.30. The stock has a market cap of C$859.94 million and a P/E ratio of 19.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.81.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GCG shares. CIBC upped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

