Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

TSE GCG traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 480. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.81. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$32.30. The stock has a market cap of C$859.94 million and a PE ratio of 19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,454.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$817,255.26. Insiders purchased a total of 119,503 shares of company stock worth $3,657,200 in the last quarter.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

