Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
TSE GCG traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 480. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.81. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$32.30. The stock has a market cap of C$859.94 million and a PE ratio of 19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.
In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,454.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$817,255.26. Insiders purchased a total of 119,503 shares of company stock worth $3,657,200 in the last quarter.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.