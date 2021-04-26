Guggenheim Begins Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VZIO. Roth Capital assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $22.99 on Monday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

