Guggenheim Begins Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

In related news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $567,506.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 in the last three months.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.