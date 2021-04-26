Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Get CureVac alerts:

Shares of CureVac stock traded up $3.65 on Monday, reaching $120.02. 39,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,177. CureVac has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $151.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average of $89.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.