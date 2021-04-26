Gulden Price Tops $0.0377 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $20.44 million and $506,602.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.50 or 0.00455573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 542,189,322 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

