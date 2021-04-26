Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CJS Securities cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.39. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

