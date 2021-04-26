Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Barrington Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $140.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HAE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $68.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average of $115.39. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Haemonetics by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

