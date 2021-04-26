Hakka.Finance Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and approximately $640,092.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00064157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00061718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00746668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00093790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.54 or 0.07385285 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 161,740,401 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

