Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.10 million. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

