Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 718 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,059,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,244 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after buying an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,036,000 after buying an additional 54,741 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

