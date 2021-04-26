Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.24. 11,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.