Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 809,023 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 809,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 467,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 109,105 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,684.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

