Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Portland General Electric worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $188,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $1,152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $213,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.33. 2,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

