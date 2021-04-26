Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after buying an additional 145,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock remained flat at $$29.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.