Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

