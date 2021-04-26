Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,461 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,696,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after buying an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after buying an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after buying an additional 125,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SON traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,460. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

