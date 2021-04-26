Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,710 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.06. 204,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,567,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

