Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $17,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,127.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $121.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

