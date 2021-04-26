Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $2,599,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.21. 71,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,334. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

