Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $13.05 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Ingredion worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.57. 757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,979. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

