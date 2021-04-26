Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $20.28 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,485 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 44.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $897,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $102.21. The stock had a trading volume of 130,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,215. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

