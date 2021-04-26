Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,161,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,270. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average of $131.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

