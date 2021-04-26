Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 682.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 365,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,184. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

