Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.41. 13,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.