Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,881 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after buying an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 9,229.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.