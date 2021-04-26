Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $77.42. 10,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,207. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $78.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

